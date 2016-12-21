Five of the best eateries in London c...

Five of the best eateries in London commit to Welsh Lamb

Five of the best eateries in London have been announced as the latest members of Hybu Cig Cymru - Meat Promotion Wales's Welsh Lamb Club. The very latest recruit is George Wood, chef at the brand new Temper barbecue restaurant in Soho's Broadwick Street, opened this autumn by famed restaurateur Neil Rankin.

