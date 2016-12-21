First look at Riel restaurant's menu

Houston food lovers who have been curious about Ryan Lachaine's menu at his anticipated Riel restaurant won't have to wait much longer to experience his modern American cuisine influenced by the Texas Gulf Coast and flavored with the chef's Ukranian heritage and his French-Canadian upbringing. Riel, at 1927 Fairview, is set to open Jan. 3. Lachaine, who has cooked at Houston restaurants including Gravitas, Stella Sola, Reef, and Underbelly, announced the opening day during a week where good press was on his side: chef/restaurateur Ford Fry trumpeted Riel's arrival in an "insider's guide to Houston" article in Food & Wine magazine.

