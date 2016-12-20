'Dr. Chef' Jay Lee hopes his Ribsticks BBQ restaurant smokes the competition

"Dr. Chef" Jay Lee has given himself three months to create a following for his Ribsticks BBQ restaurant , which opened last month at 3892 Cedar Rd. That's a pretty small window for a first-time restaurateur, located in a busy neighborhood full of larger, better-known chain restaurants. But Ju Yup "Jay" Lee is unapologetically stubborn and believes that once people discover his slow-smoked meats and made-from-scratch sides and desserts, his business will take off.

