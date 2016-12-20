'Dr. Chef' Jay Lee hopes his Ribsticks BBQ restaurant smokes the competition
"Dr. Chef" Jay Lee has given himself three months to create a following for his Ribsticks BBQ restaurant , which opened last month at 3892 Cedar Rd. That's a pretty small window for a first-time restaurateur, located in a busy neighborhood full of larger, better-known chain restaurants. But Ju Yup "Jay" Lee is unapologetically stubborn and believes that once people discover his slow-smoked meats and made-from-scratch sides and desserts, his business will take off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anthony Bourdain says he has 'contempt' for Don...
|Dec 22
|Haereldes
|1
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
|Getting good reviews from Customers
|Dec 19
|ReviewsMaker
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
|Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit...
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
|Smart Restaurant Menu Power Bank
|Nov 28
|smartcompany
|1
|Restaurant names
|Nov 27
|BMT34
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC