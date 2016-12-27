Conch & Bucket in downtown Hampton closing
The Conch & Bucket restaurant on East Queens Way in downtown Hampton is closing with its last night of business on Thursday, the owner confirmed. Business at the restaurant serving Southern coastal fare and wine had tapered off, and owner Leif Manley said he wanted to focus more on his personal life and his other restaurants, the Hampton Taphouse and The Taphouse Grill in Norfolk.
