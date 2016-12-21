Coming in 2017: Presto Pasta, Zankou Chicken, Hook Burger Bistro
Presto Pasta will open in January, followed by Zankou Chicken in the fall and Hook Burger Bistro at a date to be announced, all on the corner of Magic Mountain and McBean parkways. Presto Pasta features fast casual Italian food "that fills the gap between fast food and a more formal sit-down restaurant," said co-owner Jeff Schuberg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anthony Bourdain says he has 'contempt' for Don...
|Dec 22
|Haereldes
|1
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
|Getting good reviews from Customers
|Dec 19
|ReviewsMaker
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
|Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit...
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
|Smart Restaurant Menu Power Bank
|Nov 28
|smartcompany
|1
|Restaurant names
|Nov 27
|BMT34
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC