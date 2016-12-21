Chinese restaurant owner celebrates divorce with free beers
After a long divorce battle, an elated restaurant owner in Nanchong in the southwestern Sichuan province of China celebrated his newly earned bachelorhood by offering free beers to all his diners. The banner reads, "our boss has successfully finalised his divorce! And he is in a very good mood! All the beers are free, drink up!" , the hotpot restaurant rolled out a banner that says, "Our boss has successfully finalised his divorce! And he is in a very good mood! All the beers are free, drink up! " The banner also featured a copy of his divorce certificate.
