Carnegie Deli Closes Doors for Good Friday After 79 Years in Business
The legendary Carnegie Deli closes its doors for good at midnight Friday, likely bringing hunger pains to many patrons of the New York City landmark. Even a last-minute offer of $10 million to buy the establishment from a restaurateur who was once a dishwasher there couldn't save it from closing, the New York Daily News reported .
