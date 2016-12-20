Austin chefs and restaurateurs name t...

Austin chefs and restaurateurs name their favorite cookbook and food-related...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Austin American Statesman

Don't want to splurge on cooking lessons or a $500 gift card to the French Laundry as a holiday gift for your favorite food lover this year? Books make wonderful presents for the food-obsessive in your life. They are evocative, educational, transportive and often beautiful.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o... 23 hr Wildchild 1
Getting good reviews from Customers Mon ReviewsMaker 1
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Nov 30 Will Dockery 1
News Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit... Nov 30 Will Dockery 1
Smart Restaurant Menu Power Bank Nov 28 smartcompany 1
Restaurant names Nov 27 BMT34 1
Are restaurants required to have high chairs? Nov 25 restaurantkingdom 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,561 • Total comments across all topics: 277,256,304

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC