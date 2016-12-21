Adam Platt's Where to Eat 2017

Adam Platt's Where to Eat 2017

So what's new in the great roiling galaxy of New York dining, as we bid adieu to the stately Age of Obama and prepare to enter the perplexing, possibly-slightly-less-stately Age of Donald Trump? Plenty of delectable and comforting things, your weary, calorie-addled restaurant correspondent is relieved to report. In the upper realms of what used to be called haute cuisine, many of the trendiest kitchens of the city have lately been invaded by platoons of toque-wearing cooks who specialize in the kind of timeless, satisfying French-bistro classics that would please even the most discerning Parisian gourmand.

