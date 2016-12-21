Adam Platt's Where to Eat 2017
So what's new in the great roiling galaxy of New York dining, as we bid adieu to the stately Age of Obama and prepare to enter the perplexing, possibly-slightly-less-stately Age of Donald Trump? Plenty of delectable and comforting things, your weary, calorie-addled restaurant correspondent is relieved to report. In the upper realms of what used to be called haute cuisine, many of the trendiest kitchens of the city have lately been invaded by platoons of toque-wearing cooks who specialize in the kind of timeless, satisfying French-bistro classics that would please even the most discerning Parisian gourmand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grub Street.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anthony Bourdain says he has 'contempt' for Don...
|Dec 22
|Haereldes
|1
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
|Getting good reviews from Customers
|Dec 19
|ReviewsMaker
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
|Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit...
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
|Smart Restaurant Menu Power Bank
|Nov 28
|smartcompany
|1
|Restaurant names
|Nov 27
|BMT34
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC