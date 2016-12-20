2016 in Review: February
The new path, devised by City Administrative Officer Miguel Santana, threw a wrench into the plan to begin finalizing designs for a $370 million expansion from architecture firms Populous and HMC. Across Downtown, the Central City East Association unveiled a Skid Row survey that examined the future development and growth opportunities in the Industrial District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Downtown News.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anthony Bourdain says he has 'contempt' for Don...
|Dec 22
|Haereldes
|1
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
|Getting good reviews from Customers
|Dec 19
|ReviewsMaker
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
|Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit...
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
|Smart Restaurant Menu Power Bank
|Nov 28
|smartcompany
|1
|Restaurant names
|Nov 27
|BMT34
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC