Who's on Real Trends' Best Real Estate Agents list?

Real Trends has released its 2017 America's Best Real Estate Agents list on the heels of its national rankings. The list, which is sponsored by Zillow Group and Trulia, ranks the most productive real estate agents by state and metropolitan area based on closed transaction sides and closed volume.

