Who's on Real Trends' Best Real Estate Agents list?
Real Trends has released its 2017 America's Best Real Estate Agents list on the heels of its national rankings. The list, which is sponsored by Zillow Group and Trulia, ranks the most productive real estate agents by state and metropolitan area based on closed transaction sides and closed volume.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump
|Jul 1
|Ms Sassy
|7
|Two offers .. Same price
|Jun 30
|Justnerich
|1
|Brampton grows west field by field... (Mar '11)
|Jun 29
|same at Hwy 7 and...
|16
|China approves 9 Trump trademarks previously re...
|Jun 22
|L I G E R
|2
|Most Trump real estate now sold to anonymous bu...
|Jun 22
|L I G E R
|4
|Bulk REO Buyers Wanted! Must be direct to Buyer... (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|business finance
|2,231
|[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ...
|Jun 8
|allgoals
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC