Whata s driving Whatcoma s growth? A hot Seattle real estate market could be a factor
A significant number of people moved into Whatcom County this past year, more so than any other year this decade. As of April 1, the county added 3,760 people in the past 12 months for a total population of 216,300, according to a report released last week by the state's Office of Financial Management .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump
|Jul 1
|Ms Sassy
|7
|Two offers .. Same price
|Jun 30
|Justnerich
|1
|Brampton grows west field by field... (Mar '11)
|Jun 29
|same at Hwy 7 and...
|16
|China approves 9 Trump trademarks previously re...
|Jun 22
|L I G E R
|2
|Most Trump real estate now sold to anonymous bu...
|Jun 22
|L I G E R
|4
|Bulk REO Buyers Wanted! Must be direct to Buyer... (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|business finance
|2,231
|[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ...
|Jun 8
|allgoals
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC