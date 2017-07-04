Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC
Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 8,045 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 88 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump
|Jul 1
|Ms Sassy
|7
|Two offers .. Same price
|Jun 30
|Justnerich
|1
|Brampton grows west field by field... (Mar '11)
|Jun 29
|same at Hwy 7 and...
|16
|China approves 9 Trump trademarks previously re...
|Jun 22
|L I G E R
|2
|Most Trump real estate now sold to anonymous bu...
|Jun 22
|L I G E R
|4
|Bulk REO Buyers Wanted! Must be direct to Buyer... (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|business finance
|2,231
|[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ...
|Jun 8
|allgoals
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC