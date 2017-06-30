'The market has changed,' as Greater Toronto Area home sales fall most in 8 years
Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area plunged 37.3 per cent last month compared with a year ago, the largest drop in eight years, the city's real estate board said Thursday following the introduction of rules aimed at cooling one of the hottest housing markets in North America. The Toronto Real Estate Board said 7,974 homes changed hands in June while the number of new properties on the market climbed 15.9 per cent year-over-year to 19,614.
