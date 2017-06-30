Taking on Nancy's house and garden
This is the first in an occasional series of musings from reporter Carly Thomas on her chaotic journey since buying a grand old country house and garden in rural Manawatu. Most people would have checked the piles, many would have scratched their chin while looking at the ancient roof and the majority would have at least bargained the price down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Standard.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump
|Jul 1
|Ms Sassy
|7
|Two offers .. Same price
|Jun 30
|Justnerich
|1
|Brampton grows west field by field... (Mar '11)
|Jun 29
|same at Hwy 7 and...
|16
|China approves 9 Trump trademarks previously re...
|Jun 22
|L I G E R
|2
|Most Trump real estate now sold to anonymous bu...
|Jun 22
|L I G E R
|4
|Bulk REO Buyers Wanted! Must be direct to Buyer... (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|business finance
|2,231
|[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ...
|Jun 8
|allgoals
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC