Sentence upheld for deranged rapist who 'enjoyed the hunt'

An appeals court upheld the maximum prison sentence for a deranged Pennsylvania man obsessed with raping real estate agents, according to reports Frank Yeager compiled a list of some 200 potential victims he hoped to violate, and claimed in his diary to "truly enjoy the hunt," NBC 10 reported . After spending months compiling his sick list, he tried to rape a real estate agent in 2012, according to prosecutors.

