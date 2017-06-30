Sellers Chop Prices and Buyers Feel L...

Sellers Chop Prices and Buyers Feel Less Urgency as NYC Real Estate Cools

11 hrs ago Read more: DNAInfo.com

In the current real estate market, bidding wars are less common, there are fewer all-cash deals, units are languishing longer on the market and sellers are chopping prices a bit more than a year ago, experts say. In Manhattan, homes sold, on average, for about 6 percent less than their last advertised price, according to a report on second quarter sales data released Thursday from Douglas Elliman .

Chicago, IL

