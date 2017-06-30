Seattle real estate firm Redfin files for long-awaited IPO

Seattle-based Redfin employs real estate agents and develops technology to help people find and buy homes in more than 80 markets in the U.S. Its customers bought or sold more than 75,000 houses last year, according to a regulatory filing made Friday, June 30, 2017. Seattle-based Redfin employs real estate agents and develops technology to help people find and buy homes in more than 80 markets in the U.S. Its customers bought or sold more than 75,000 houses last year, according to a regulatory filing made Friday, June 30, 2017.( SEATTLE - Real estate technology company Redfin is preparing an initial public offering that could be worth $100 million, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

