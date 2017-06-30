Realtor Jamie Knight joins the Lake E...

Realtor Jamie Knight joins the Lake Erie Vacationland division of the EZ sales team

9 hrs ago

Jamie Knight, established real estate professional, announces his partnership with The EZ Sales Team of Keller Williams Greater Cleveland West. The EZ Sale's Team Vacationland Division focuses on the residential marketplaces of Port Clinton, Catawba, Marblehead and the Lake Erie Islands.

