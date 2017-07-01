Real estate market recap, June 26-30,...

Real estate market recap, June 26-30, 2017

The U.S. median home price of $253,000 in the second quarter of 2017 was at the least affordable level since Q3 2008, a nearly nine-year low in affordability. The national home affordability index was 100 in the second quarter of 2017, the lowest national affordability index since Q3 2008, when the index was 86, and meaning the share of average wages needed to buy a median-priced home nationwide was on par with its historic average .

Chicago, IL

