Real estate agent sets up Givealittle page to raise $10m for America's Cup
A Taranaki man has set up a fundraising page to raise money for New Zealand's next America's Cup challenge. In the week since the America's Cup became New Zealand's cup again, much was said about how the team won the cup on a much smaller budget than their opponents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Taranaki Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump
|Sat
|Ms Sassy
|7
|Two offers .. Same price
|Jun 30
|Justnerich
|1
|Brampton grows west field by field... (Mar '11)
|Jun 29
|same at Hwy 7 and...
|16
|China approves 9 Trump trademarks previously re...
|Jun 22
|L I G E R
|2
|Most Trump real estate now sold to anonymous bu...
|Jun 22
|L I G E R
|4
|Bulk REO Buyers Wanted! Must be direct to Buyer... (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|business finance
|2,231
|[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ...
|Jun 8
|allgoals
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC