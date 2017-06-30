Real estate agent organises circus th...

Real estate agent organises circus themed open home

That's one way to sell a home! 120 potential buyers step right up to see Cirque du Soleil-themed open house A seasoned real estate agent has decided to shake things up by throwing a Cirque du Soleil-themed open house party for a property that has been on the market for a week. After spending a significant amount of money in organising the party, McGrath Gungahlin agent Nick Slater told Daily Mail Australia that he had received strong interest from several serious buyers and expects to sell the house before the auction on July 22. 'One hundred and twenty people attended the Thursday night party, and I have received about half a dozen taps on my shoulders mainly from serious buyers.

