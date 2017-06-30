Real estate agent mistook 'very simil...

Real estate agent mistook 'very similar sounding' Chinese names and misread texts

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

An estate agent who needed a magnifying glass to read text messages and mistook one agent with a Chinese name for another, twice, has been vindicated. Donna Rae a'Beckett won her appeal to the Real Estate Agents Disciplinary Tribunal, against a 2015 Complaints Assessment Committee decision that found her guilty of unsatisfactory conduct.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump Jul 1 Ms Sassy 7
Two offers .. Same price Jun 30 Justnerich 1
News Brampton grows west field by field... (Mar '11) Jun 29 same at Hwy 7 and... 16
News China approves 9 Trump trademarks previously re... Jun 22 L I G E R 2
News Most Trump real estate now sold to anonymous bu... Jun 22 L I G E R 4
Bulk REO Buyers Wanted! Must be direct to Buyer... (Jan '08) Jun 14 business finance 2,231
[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ... Jun 8 allgoals 1
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,006 • Total comments across all topics: 282,233,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC