Ottawa real estate market heats up as Toronto cools down

Prices in Ottawa's real estate market are up, mostly due to Toronto's market cooling down, according to the Ottawa Real Estate Board. While sales plummeted last month in Toronto, Ottawa's homes sales - and prices - jumped in June, according to figures released Thursday by the Ottawa Real Estate Board.

