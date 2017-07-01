Local real estate agent meets with Wa...

Local real estate agent meets with Washington leaders

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

Indiana Association of Realtors President and Crossroads Association of REALTORS member Cheryl Stuckwish, front row third from right, and other Realtors meet with U.S. Rep. Luke Messer, R-Ind., during Capitol Hill visits at the 2017 National Association of Realtors Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump 4 hr Ms Sassy 7
Two offers .. Same price Fri Justnerich 1
News Brampton grows west field by field... (Mar '11) Thu same at Hwy 7 and... 16
News China approves 9 Trump trademarks previously re... Jun 22 L I G E R 2
News Most Trump real estate now sold to anonymous bu... Jun 22 L I G E R 5
Bulk REO Buyers Wanted! Must be direct to Buyer... (Jan '08) Jun 14 business finance 2,231
[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ... Jun 8 allgoals 1
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,648 • Total comments across all topics: 282,166,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC