Is your inability to say 'no' costing you thousands in real estate?

Taking overpriced listings, lowering your commission, taking out uncommitted buyers, wasting time on the internet and dealing with poor vendors could cost you a substantial amount of money. Do you currently have an overpriced listing, or have you shown over 30 properties to your buyers and they still haven't written an offer? If so, chances are that you are letting thousands of dollars slip through your hands every year due to your simple inability to control opportunity costs by saying "no."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman Real Estate News.