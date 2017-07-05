Is your inability to say 'no' costing you thousands in real estate?
Taking overpriced listings, lowering your commission, taking out uncommitted buyers, wasting time on the internet and dealing with poor vendors could cost you a substantial amount of money. Do you currently have an overpriced listing, or have you shown over 30 properties to your buyers and they still haven't written an offer? If so, chances are that you are letting thousands of dollars slip through your hands every year due to your simple inability to control opportunity costs by saying "no."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman Real Estate News.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump
|Jul 1
|Ms Sassy
|7
|Two offers .. Same price
|Jun 30
|Justnerich
|1
|Brampton grows west field by field... (Mar '11)
|Jun 29
|same at Hwy 7 and...
|16
|China approves 9 Trump trademarks previously re...
|Jun 22
|L I G E R
|2
|Most Trump real estate now sold to anonymous bu...
|Jun 22
|L I G E R
|4
|Bulk REO Buyers Wanted! Must be direct to Buyer... (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|business finance
|2,231
|[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ...
|Jun 8
|allgoals
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC