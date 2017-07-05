Here's how Donald Trump transferred w...

Here's how Donald Trump transferred wealth to his son while avoiding the usual taxes

In April 2016, as Donald Trump was on the cusp of clinching the Republican nomination for the White House, he sold two luxury condos near Manhattan's Central Park for less than half the price his company had said they were worth. The lucky buyer: Trump's son, Eric.

