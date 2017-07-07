First Trust Advisors LP Sells 122,863...

First Trust Advisors LP Sells 122,863 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 78.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 32,847 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 122,863 shares during the period.

