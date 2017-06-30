Carrollton housing market: Boom or not?
A local Realtor says the housing inventory in Carrollton and parts of Carroll County could be at a historic low as home prices in the West Georgia Region are outpacing the rest of the country. According to a report released by the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of West Georgia, housing prices in the area increased by 8.7 percent from May 2016 to May 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump
|Jul 1
|Ms Sassy
|7
|Two offers .. Same price
|Jun 30
|Justnerich
|1
|Brampton grows west field by field... (Mar '11)
|Jun 29
|same at Hwy 7 and...
|16
|China approves 9 Trump trademarks previously re...
|Jun 22
|L I G E R
|2
|Most Trump real estate now sold to anonymous bu...
|Jun 22
|L I G E R
|4
|Bulk REO Buyers Wanted! Must be direct to Buyer... (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|business finance
|2,231
|[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ...
|Jun 8
|allgoals
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC