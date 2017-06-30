Carrollton housing market: Boom or not?

A local Realtor says the housing inventory in Carrollton and parts of Carroll County could be at a historic low as home prices in the West Georgia Region are outpacing the rest of the country. According to a report released by the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of West Georgia, housing prices in the area increased by 8.7 percent from May 2016 to May 2017.

