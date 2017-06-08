What happens to the real estate market if mortgage rates go up?
Low rates have spurred demand for property, led to price increases in stable markets and stopped the landslide of prices from the 2008 crisis. While we don't know how every facet of the market will behave if loan rates begin to increase, we can predict that investors will lose their buying capacity and deposits will begin to yield again, though minimally.
