Video shows Kala Brown's rescue from ...

Video shows Kala Brown's rescue from shipping container

As deputies try to cut the chain that goes around her neck, Kala Brown tells them what happened to her boyfriend more than two months ago, before a real estate agent she did some work for took her prisoner and kept her locked up in a shipping container. "Todd Kohlhepp shot Charlie Carver three times in the chest, wrapped him in a blue tarp, put him in the bucket of a tractor, locked me down here, and I never seen him again.

