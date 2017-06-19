US to issue more temporary worker vis...

US to issue more temporary worker visas this summer

Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

The Homeland Security Department has decided to offer extra visas for temporary, seasonal workers, a department spokesman said Wednesday. DHS spokesman David Lapan said Homeland Security John Kelly hasn't decided how many visas will be offered but that number should be set soon.

