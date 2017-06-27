US pending home sales slip for 3rd straight month
Americans signed fewer contracts to buy homes in May, the third straight monthly decline and evidence that a shortage of homes for sale has suppressed home-buying. The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its pending home sales index fell 0.8 percent in May to 108.5. That's down from 109.4 in April and 111.3 in March.
