Unfriended? 5 of the biggest blunders agents are making on Facebook
Be tactful with your content, become the master at social media engagement and keep it old school when it comes to proper grammar. Did you know you could be killing your engagement with what you are sharing, posting or not posting? Make the most of your organic social media marketing with these key pointers.
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China approves 9 Trump trademarks previously re...
|Jun 22
|L I G E R
|2
|Most Trump real estate now sold to anonymous bu...
|Jun 22
|L I G E R
|5
|Donald Trump
|Jun 22
|L I G E R
|2
|Bulk REO Buyers Wanted! Must be direct to Buyer... (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|business finance
|2,231
|[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ...
|Jun 8
|allgoals
|1
|Neo-Nazi website raises $150,000 to fight South...
|Jun 8
|Mullahing It Over
|1
|Major mall (maybe two) coming here (Apr '11)
|Jun 6
|forget it
|3
