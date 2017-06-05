Uk PM May's Conservatives in talks with N.Ireland's Dup after inconclusive election -Sky
British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives are in talks with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party after failing to win a majority in Thursday's national election, Sky News reported on Friday, citing sources. With 646 out of 650 seats declared, the Conservatives had won 315 seats and are therefore no longer able to reach the 326-mark they would need to command a parliamentary majority.
