U.S. pension giant sinks $1 billion into Japanese real estate market
U.S. pension giant TIAA is setting its sights on Japanese real estate, betting Abenomics has the economy well placed to grow in coming years. The nearly 100-year-old firm, known for offering retirement products to teachers, plans to invest about $1 billion in retail and logistic sites in Tokyo and Osaka, Shusaku Watanabe, director of capital transactions for Asia at its property unit TH Real Estate, said in an interview on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Most Trump real estate now sold to anonymous bu...
|15 hr
|earwitness
|2
|Bulk REO Buyers Wanted! Must be direct to Buyer... (Jan '08)
|21 hr
|business finance
|2,231
|[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ...
|Jun 8
|allgoals
|1
|Neo-Nazi website raises $150,000 to fight South...
|Jun 8
|Mullahing It Over
|1
|Major mall (maybe two) coming here (Apr '11)
|Jun 6
|forget it
|3
|JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09)
|Jun 1
|PHD2184
|13
|Corbin Renters
|May 30
|Sassy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC