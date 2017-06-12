U.S. pension giant sinks $1 billion into Japanese real estate market

U.S. pension giant TIAA is setting its sights on Japanese real estate, betting Abenomics has the economy well placed to grow in coming years. The nearly 100-year-old firm, known for offering retirement products to teachers, plans to invest about $1 billion in retail and logistic sites in Tokyo and Osaka, Shusaku Watanabe, director of capital transactions for Asia at its property unit TH Real Estate, said in an interview on Monday.

