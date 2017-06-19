U.S. existing home sales unexpectedly...

U.S. existing home sales unexpectedly rise in May

13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

U.S. home resales unexpectedly rose in May to the third highest monthly level in a decade and a chronic inventory shortage pushed the median home price to an all-time high. The National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday existing home sales increased 1.1 percent to a seasonally adjusted rate of 5.62 million units last month.

