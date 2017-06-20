Two studies show Vallejo area remains nationa s hottest real estate market
The Vallejo housing market is heading into the stratosphere, being pushed there by what's happening to real estate in the rest of the Bay Area, experts say. Two separate studies released this week show the Vallejo area remains the nation's hottest real estate market and that rents here are also sharply on the rise.
