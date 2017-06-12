Trump Organization ended Qatar push 6 days after swearing in
The Trump Organization dissolved subsidiaries created to pursue business opportunities in Qatar six days after Donald Trump was inaugurated as America's 45th president, according to a new financial disclosure form filed on his behalf. Trump had turned managerial control over to his two adult sons before entering the White House, vowing his eponymous enterprise would not pursue more deals abroad as he served as president.
