Trump Organization Employee Proposed to Head HUD in NY, NJ
Lynne Patton, an employee of the Trump organization and wedding planner for Eric Trump's wedding, will head the Department of Housing and Urban Development's office for New York and New Jersey. Melissa Russo reports.
