Trump name to be dropped from Toronto hotel, condo tower under new deal
The new owner of Toronto's Trump International Hotel and Tower has struck a deal that will see the U.S. president's name removed from the property. JCF Capital says it has reached an agreement with a unit of the Trump Organization to buy out the management contracts for the property for an undisclosed amount.
