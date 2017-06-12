Trump insider pursuing bid for FBI building contract, raising questions of conflict of interest

In what ethics experts are calling a glaring "direct conflict" of interest, a significant business partner of both President Donald Trump and his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is pursuing a $2 billion government contract to build a new headquarters for the FBI. "It creates a huge conflict," said Rep. Gerald Connolly, a Virginia Democrat who sits on the House Oversight Committee.

