Trump initially silent on Comey testimony, but son goes on attack
Former FBI director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuhrsday, June 8, 2017. He addressed his firing in his opening statement and said goodbye to the co-workers.A President Trump refrained from taking to social media in the first two hours of much-anticipated testimony by former FBI Director James Comey on Thursday, but his son went on the attack on Twitter.
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neo-Nazi website raises $150,000 to fight South...
|6 hr
|Mullahing It Over
|1
|Major mall (maybe two) coming here (Apr '11)
|Jun 6
|forget it
|3
|JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09)
|Jun 1
|PHD2184
|13
|Corbin Renters
|May 30
|Sassy
|1
|Accused Real Estate Scammer Pleads Guilty to Co...
|May 28
|Farmers Iced Tea
|1
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|May 27
|Vieux-Ontario
|11
|Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10)
|May 22
|Halton UK News
|14
