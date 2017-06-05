Trump initially silent on Comey testi...

Trump initially silent on Comey testimony, but son goes on attack

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Former FBI director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuhrsday, June 8, 2017. He addressed his firing in his opening statement and said goodbye to the co-workers.A President Trump refrained from taking to social media in the first two hours of much-anticipated testimony by former FBI Director James Comey on Thursday, but his son went on the attack on Twitter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Neo-Nazi website raises $150,000 to fight South... 6 hr Mullahing It Over 1
News Major mall (maybe two) coming here (Apr '11) Jun 6 forget it 3
News JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09) Jun 1 PHD2184 13
Corbin Renters May 30 Sassy 1
News Accused Real Estate Scammer Pleads Guilty to Co... May 28 Farmers Iced Tea 1
News French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15) May 27 Vieux-Ontario 11
News Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10) May 22 Halton UK News 14
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,021 • Total comments across all topics: 281,617,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC