Trump dreamed of his name on towers a...

Trump dreamed of his name on towers across former Soviet Union

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Giorgi Rtskhiladze and George Ramishvili were Donald Trump's associates in a plan to build a tower on the Black Sea in Batumi, Georgia. They are shown here in New York on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China approves 9 Trump trademarks previously re... Jun 22 L I G E R 2
News Most Trump real estate now sold to anonymous bu... Jun 22 L I G E R 5
News Donald Trump Jun 22 L I G E R 2
Bulk REO Buyers Wanted! Must be direct to Buyer... (Jan '08) Jun 14 business finance 2,231
[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ... Jun 8 allgoals 1
News Neo-Nazi website raises $150,000 to fight South... Jun 8 Mullahing It Over 1
News Major mall (maybe two) coming here (Apr '11) Jun 6 forget it 3
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,044 • Total comments across all topics: 282,096,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC