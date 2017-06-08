Transat shows reduced Q2 loss despite...

Transat shows reduced Q2 loss despite higher fuel costs, currency fluctuations

6 hrs ago

Transat AT Inc. says it has made progress on reducing its losses despite difficult market conditions that include higher fuel prices and currency fluctuations. The Montreal-based travel company says its net loss attributable to shareholders was $8.4 million or 23 cents per share in the second quarter of its fiscal year.

