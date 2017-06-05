Top real estate team joins Portside R...

Top real estate team joins Portside Real Estate Group

King + Miller Real Estate Group recently joined Portside Real Estate Group as Portside continues to strengthen its presence throughout Greater Portland. King + Miller Team is currently ranked as one of the top 10 teams in Maine.

