This marketing technique works wonders for real estate site
Domain , the Australian real estate site owned by Fairfax Media , reckons its transformation from the "other" property site into a serious contender for the market-leading spot was due to a renewed focus on its parent company's specialty: journalism. Appearing at the marketing and media conference Mumbrella360 last month, Domain's editorial director Toby Johnstone said the real estate site grew its traffic by creating unique, relevant content and by getting to know its audience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China approves 9 Trump trademarks previously re...
|Jun 22
|L I G E R
|2
|Most Trump real estate now sold to anonymous bu...
|Jun 22
|L I G E R
|5
|Donald Trump
|Jun 22
|L I G E R
|2
|Bulk REO Buyers Wanted! Must be direct to Buyer... (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|business finance
|2,231
|[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ...
|Jun 8
|allgoals
|1
|Neo-Nazi website raises $150,000 to fight South...
|Jun 8
|Mullahing It Over
|1
|Major mall (maybe two) coming here (Apr '11)
|Jun 6
|forget it
|3
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC