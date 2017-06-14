The top 10 issues facing the real estate industry in 2017
Big baby boomer and millennial populations are causing generational disruption and housing mismatch. DENVER -- Every year, the Counselors of Real Estate surveys its members to discover what the most pressing issues facing the real estate industry might be.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China approves 9 Trump trademarks previously re...
|4 hr
|totallydisgusted
|1
|Most Trump real estate now sold to anonymous bu...
|9 hr
|okimar
|4
|Bulk REO Buyers Wanted! Must be direct to Buyer... (Jan '08)
|Wed
|business finance
|2,231
|[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ...
|Jun 8
|allgoals
|1
|Neo-Nazi website raises $150,000 to fight South...
|Jun 8
|Mullahing It Over
|1
|Major mall (maybe two) coming here (Apr '11)
|Jun 6
|forget it
|3
|JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09)
|Jun 1
|PHD2184
|13
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC