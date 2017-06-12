The real estate agent's data science ...

The real estate agent's data science cheat sheet

People often throw around terms like artificial intelligence , machine learning , and predictive analytics interchangeably in conversations about new real estate tech. We constantly hear things about: AI-powered "bots" that serve as an agent's personal assistant Products that "learn" how to respond to leads Predictive models used to identify who's going to sell and when These technologies hold enormous possibilities, which is why I think it's important to understand what they can do and what they mean for the business of real estate.

