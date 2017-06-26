Stolen dog reunited with owners

Stolen dog reunited with owners

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

An Oliver real estate agent helping a friend Sunday evening ended up doing a much larger good deed - reuniting a distraught family with their prized pet. Carl Byrne, an agent with Re/Max Wine Capital Realty in Oliver, had picked up Kevin Vetsch from an event at the Fairview Mountain Golf Club when the two men came upon a British bulldog matching the description of one dognapped the previous day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China approves 9 Trump trademarks previously re... Jun 22 L I G E R 2
News Most Trump real estate now sold to anonymous bu... Jun 22 L I G E R 5
News Donald Trump Jun 22 L I G E R 2
Bulk REO Buyers Wanted! Must be direct to Buyer... (Jan '08) Jun 14 business finance 2,231
[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ... Jun 8 allgoals 1
News Neo-Nazi website raises $150,000 to fight South... Jun 8 Mullahing It Over 1
News Major mall (maybe two) coming here (Apr '11) Jun 6 forget it 3
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,085 • Total comments across all topics: 282,059,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC