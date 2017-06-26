Stolen dog reunited with owners

An Oliver real estate agent helping a friend Sunday evening ended up doing a much larger good deed - reuniting a distraught family with their prized pet. Carl Byrne, an agent with Re/Max Wine Capital Realty in Oliver, had picked up Kevin Vetsch from an event at the Fairview Mountain Golf Club when the two men came upon a British bulldog matching the description of one dognapped the previous day.

